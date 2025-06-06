The potential for severe weather remains in place on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Thunderstorms will clear out or dissipate by 10 pm - midnight. Patchy fog and low clouds will develop overnight

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 70;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday morning with some patchy fog. In the afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 77;

Partly cloudy and warm on Friday. There is a chance of strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 74;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 63;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of strong thunderstorms in the early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 66;

Patchy fog is possible in the morning, and then the sun comes out for a few hours before strong thunderstorms are possible starting in the early afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, and with enough clearing, temperatures will rise to the upper 60s to upper 70s. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/48; High: 74/79;

It will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures. Strong thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning with early afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be a sunnier and drier Saturday. This is the pool day you've been waiting for! There will be a few mountain showers on Saturday, otherwise, it will be a sunny and dry day. From Sunday onward, temperatures remain warm with a daily afternoon thunderstorm chance.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

