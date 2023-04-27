The next cold front arrives tonight with rain and snow

Today’s Forecast:

Thursday will be pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable high temperatures. We will have a light breeze today. Then after sunset, a cold front arrives from the north bringing strong winds and precipitation tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 30. WNW wind at 10 mph, turning out of the north at 20-25 mph after sunset. The northerly winds tonight bring a cold front with a chance of thunderstorms this evening, transitioning to snow showers tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 36. Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5 mph today. Winds turn out of the north tonight sustained at 20-25 mph with showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 37. Partly cloudy today with a WNW breeze at 10-15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 9 pm and a rain-snow mix continues overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 22. Mostly sunny today with NW wind at 10 mph. A cold front tonight brings snow showers after sunset which continue into Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 10 mph. Winds increase at sunset with a blustery cold front which brings thunderstorms

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5-10 mph today. Winds turn out of the north tonight with a cold front sustained at 20-25 mph with showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 62/65; Low: 30/31. Partly cloudy today with a WNW breeze at 10-15 mph. Tonight snow showers will develop and continue into Friday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 3 am to 3 pm Friday.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny today with NW wind at 10 mph. A cold front tonight brings snow showers after sunset which continue into Friday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 3 am to 3 pm Friday for the southern Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains and Wet Mountain Valley.

Snow totals through Friday afternoon:

Liquid equivalent precipitation through Friday afternoon:

Extended outlook forecast:

Showers end by mid-day on Friday and temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be blustery in the plains on Friday, gusting 35-35 mph out of the north. This will reduce visibility during snow showers and the wind chill will make it feel 10-20 degrees cooler than the air temperature. Then the weather becomes much calmer and warmer headed into the weekend. Expect seasonable 60s and 70s with sunshine over the weekend. Temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s in the plains next week, 60s and 70s for the mountain valleys.

