The mountains see more snow on Tuesday with wind in the plains

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be calm and cold across southern Colorado, with a mostly clear or partly cloudy sky. The wind will gradually pick up in the mountains by Tuesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 54;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy. Wind will pick up during the day from 5 mph in the morning with 10 mph gusts to 15 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 54;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a breeze. Wind will pick up during the day starting at 5 mph in the morning and then ending with 15 mph wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

Breezy all day on Tuesday with W wind at 10-20 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 52;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy all day. Wind will be out of the W at 10-20 mph. There is a low chance of flurries in the evening with no accumulation expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 49;

Partly cloudy and Tuesday with breezy wind in the afternoon and evening, with wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. There is a low chance of light snow in the evening with little to no accumulation expected.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

Chilly on Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions. The wind will be calm in the morning and pick up through the afternoon. By the evening the wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph and gusting 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/30; High: 53/57;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with snowmelt continuing. The wind will be breezy from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Snow showers are expected along and west of the Continental Divide, with ski areas seeing 1-5 inches of snow. Mountain valleys east of the divide will be partly cloudy with a low chance of light flurries in the evening. The mountain valleys will be breezy with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a little bit cooler, with highs generally in the 40s in southern Colorado. It will be a sunny day. The rest of the week will be seasonable with sunshine.

