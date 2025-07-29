The monsoon tap turns back on in Colorado this week

Tonight's Forecast:

A few isolated showers will linger after sunset, ending by 10 pm. Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 63; High: 88;

Tuesday will be warm with a forecast high reaching 2 degrees above average. The day starts mostly sunny, and then clouds increase during the afternoon as thunderstorms develop.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 95;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with hot temperatures. Then thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 90;

Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds as thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 77;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning with clouds and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 83;

Warm on Tuesday with sunshine early on before clouds increase and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning on Tuesday before widely scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/60; High: 86/89;

It will be warm on Tuesday with sunshine in the morning and then thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

Partly cloudy in the morning and then showers and storms develop in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

From Tuesday through Saturday, we will see daily afternoon thunderstorms. The potential for the heaviest rain will be on Wednesday and Thursday. With slow-moving heavy rain, we will see an increase in flash flood potential this week.

Temperatures will fall below average Wednesday through Friday with 70s and 80s.

We will slowly dry out and warm up this weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

