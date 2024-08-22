The monsoon pattern continues on Thursday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may linger until midnight - 1 am. Lightning and heavy rain would be the main hazards tonight. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and humid overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 86;

Partly cloudy in the morning with temperatures rising to about 3 degrees above average. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 93;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 90;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with warm temperatures. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 77;

Partly cloudy and warm on Thursday with thunderstorms likely.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 81;

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s and then thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon to evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 87/91;

Thursday will be partly cloudy for the first half of the day, then thunderstorms are possible in the later half of the day.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and mountain valleys on Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, the thunderstorms will be much more isolated, favoring the mountains and El Paso County. The weekend is trending dry in the plains and still stormy in the mountains, with summer-like temperatures for all.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.