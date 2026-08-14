The monsoon pattern continues Friday and through the weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Some nighttime thunderstorms will linger along I-25 and in the plains as late as midnight to 2 am. Overnight will be partly cloudy, mild, and humid areawide.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 84;

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm. Thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 88;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Cañon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 86;

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 75;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with mild temperatures. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 77;

Friday will be warm and partly cloudy. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Friday. Thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon through the late evening. A few storms may be severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/60; High: 83/88;

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Mountain valleys will be mild on Friday and partly to mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon to early evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend brings continued daily afternoon thunderstorm chances as our monsoon pattern continues. The mornings will be the best time to be out hiking or playing outside. Keep your eyes to the sky by the afternoon and evening, and go indoors if you hear thunder or dark clouds.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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