The last day of January brings high temperatures 15 degrees above average

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear sky conditions tonight with light winds and lows in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 62;

Mostly sunny with high clouds. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 65;

Sunshine with high clouds on Wednesday. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

Mostly sunny with high clouds with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 54;

Mostly sunny with high clouds on Wednesday with WSW wind at 8-12 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 59;

Mostly sunny with high clouds on Wednesday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny with a few high clouds on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/30; High: 65/63;

Lots of sunshine on Wednesday with high clouds with WSW winds at 8-12 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

Lots of sunshine between high clouds with mild temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be another warm day in southern Colorado, with temperatures similar to Wednesday.

Then on Friday, snow moves into the mountains early, with clouds increasing east of the continental divide. A mix of rain and snow moves into southern Colorado Friday evening, transitioning to snow overnight for I-25 and the higher elevations. Showers continue on Saturday and then end on Sunday.

For the mountains, heavy snow is likely from Friday through Sunday, with mountain passes possibly seeing a foot of snow or more. For I-25 there will be relatively mild afternoon temperatures this weekend, but the overnight temperatures will allow for snow accumulation during this storm. It will be heavy wet snow. For the SE plains of Colorado, we may see only rain during this storm, and there is still high uncertainty in the storm track which would change how much moisture the plains receive. We will continue to monitor impacts in the coming days as the storm takes shape and we get more data.

