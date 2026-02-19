The high wind threat continues overnight in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A HIGH WIND WARNING will remain in effect overnight in southern Colorado for the counties highlighted in yellow. Wind gusts will be coming from the west, gusting 60 to 75 mph. Warnings expire at 8 am for El Paso and Teller Counties, and 5 am elsewhere.

Thursday marks the fourth day in a row of RED FLAG WARNINGS in our area. They are in effect from 10 am until 7 pm for the areas highlighted in red.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 40;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 8 am. RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am until 7 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 47;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 5 am. RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am until 7 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 44;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 5 am. RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am until 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 32;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 8 am.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 35;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 8 am.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am until 7 pm for eastern Las Animas County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/19; High: 41/47;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 5 am. RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10 am until 7 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 30s;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 5 am for the Sangre De Cristos Mountains, Wet Mountains, and Wet Mountain Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Finally, the wind will ease up on Friday, only gusting 20-30 mph, and fire danger will be lower. Friday will also be our chilliest day of the week, dropping a couple of degrees cooler than Thursday.

____

