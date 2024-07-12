The heatwave starts Friday with heat advisories going into effect at 10 am

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight the sky will be partly cloudy and overnight lows will be a couple of degrees above average.

Heat Advisory:

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday a heat advisory will be in effect from 10 am until 8 pm for the zones in orange. There will be a higher risk of heat-related illness during these heat advisories.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 98;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. The average high is 87, and the record for Friday is 98, which would be tied with the current forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 103;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. The average high is 94 and the record for Friday is 105.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 99;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. The sky will be mostly sunny and winds will be from the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 86;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm on Friday. Winds will be from the NNE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 94;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. It will be hot on Friday in Monument and the Tri-Lakes with sunshine and light winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm for Otero, Bent, Kiowa, and Prowers County. It will be mostly sunny for the bulk of the day, with a chance of spotty thunderstorms in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/62; High: 93/93;

Mostly sunny and hot on Friday with light winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s;

Mountain valleys will also be warm with highs rising to the mid-80s to low 90s. It will be mostly sunny with a low chance of an isolated mountain shower.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat is with us all weekend long with the heat advisories in effect Saturday and Sunday as well. Listen to your body and stay hydrated!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.