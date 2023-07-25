The heat won't let up on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Very hot once again today in southern Colorado. Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you so make sure to take breaks in the shade or A/C and stay hydrated today if you are spending time outside.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 10 am to 8 pm for the areas shaded in orange below:

KOAA Heat Advisory July 25, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 97; Low: 64. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Hot and sunny for the first half of the day. Increasing clouds and an isolated thunderstorm are possible this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 104; Low: 66. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Very hot today with sunshine. Clouds increase into the evening with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: High: 100; Low: 68. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. A hot today with increasing clouds through the afternoon and an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 87; Low: 54. Well above average today with increasing clouds during the day and spotty thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 91; Low: 59. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Hot today with increasing clouds during the day and an evening thunderstorm possible.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Hot in the 100-105 range today with just a few clouds this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 97/98; Low: 64/64. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Very hot today with partly cloudy conditions.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm for the Upper Arkansas Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, and San Luis Valley. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will provide some cloud cover and a bit of heat relief this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures cool little by little each day as we head toward the weekend, dropping to average temperatures this weekend. Spotty thunderstorms will become a daily occurrence for the mountains and I-25 corridor through the rest of the week and through the weekend.

