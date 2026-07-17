The heat cranks up heading into the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Any lingering showers in the foothills and mountains will dissipate between 9 and 11 p.m. Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures will be near average tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 90;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Friday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 96;

It will be hot and sunny on Friday. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 92;

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Friday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 87;

Friday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be mostly sunny and hot in the low to upper 90s on the plains. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 87/89;

It will be mostly sunny with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph on Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Once again, the mountain valleys will start sunny, then spotty showers and thunderstorms will form in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm with a light breeze on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend will also be toasty in the 80s and 90s with mostly sunny conditions each day. A few spotty showers are possible in the mountains, but they will be fewer than during this past week.

Into next week, Monday remains hot in the 80s to 100s, but temperatures begin to cool a few degrees each day after that. Thunderstorm chances will be on the increase as well, not only in the mountains but also moving into I-25 and the plains. Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Monday, with better chances Tuesday onward.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.