The first weekend in March will be nice in Colorado before snow next week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight and chilly with light wind, generally 10 mph or less. Temperatures will be in the 20s for most of southern Colorado, which is a couple of degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 64;

It will be sunny and warm on Saturday, about 15 degrees above average. Wind will be light from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 67;

It will be sunny on Saturday with mild temperatures, reaching a high about 12 degrees above average. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 67;

Saturday will be sunny and mild with light wind from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 56;

It will be sunny on Saturday and very mild for early March. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 61;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Friday with NE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Sunny and warm, reaching the mid-60s on Saturday. Wind will be variable, from 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/29; High: 64/66;

It will be sunny and warm on Friday with SW wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

Mostly sunny on Saturday in the mountains, with the mountain valleys warming to the low 50s to low 60s. Wind will be light, generally less than 10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

There will be an increase in clouds on Sunday across the region, with a chance of spotty light rain in the first half of the day. Otherwise, it will still be mild in the 50s and 60s.

Monday will be dry and windy in the SE plains, increasing fire danger. Meanwhile, snow will most into the mountains from the west. A strong cold front is expected to arrive to our area before sunrise on Tuesday bringing strong wind and moisture. Most of the region will see snow on Tuesday, with a wintry mix at times in the lower elevations. Wind gusts have the potential to be 40-50 mph or higher. With snow paired with wind, visibility is likely to drop, leading to blizzard conditions. Exact numbers and timing are still being worked out, so stay tuned.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.