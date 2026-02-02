The first week of February is trending warm in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mild with overnight lows about 10-15 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy with the full moon illuminating the sky. It will be slightly breezy before sunrise.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 56;

Monday will be mostly cloudy with high clouds. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. The temperature will be just over 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 62;

Monday will be warm for early February, more than 10 degrees above average. There will be high clouds in place all day. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 61;

It will be partly cloudy on Monday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Monday will be partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 53;

It will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy in the plains with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be out of the NNE at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/30; High: 57/62;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with N wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 50s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys with a chilly morning but very mild afternoon in the 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The week in general will be dominated by a high-pressure pattern and above-average temperatures. However, a mid-week cold front on Tuesday will drop temperatures back to seasonable 40s and 50s for Wednesday. The front on Tuesday will bring very limited moisture with some light flurries possible in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday onward, we are back to the 50s and low 60s through next weekend!

