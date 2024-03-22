The first Friday of Spring will bring beautiful weather to southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A weak cold front will move through the plains tonight bringing a few clouds and slightly cooler temperatures with it. You'll notice that the morning will be mild on Friday, but the afternoon will be about 5 degrees cooler than Thursday's highs.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 59;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 64;

Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 8-21 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 63;

Mostly sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 53;

Partly cloudy on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 55;

Partly cloudy on Friday with SE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy with E wind at 8-12 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/35; High: 59/61;

Mostly sunny on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Friday with a chilly start in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Saturday, temperatures will boost up another few degrees and the winds will be breezy. On Sunday, we start dry and mild, but then snow moves into the mountain valleys by late morning or early afternoon and rain moves into the plains by the evening. We will see a transition from rain to snow in the lower elevations on Sunday night and snow continues on Monday. Most of the region will be within 1-4 inches of accumulation by Monday evening, with snow lingering into the mountains until early Tuesday. Forecast snow maps coming to ya tomorrow!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.