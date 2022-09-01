The first few days of September remain hot

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy or clear across southern Colorado with above-average overnight lows. Friday will begin sunny and become hot during the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 91; Hot and sunny on Friday with a few clouds in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 99; Sunny and hot on Friday with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 95; Very warm on Friday with partly cloudy conditions. The chance for an afternoon shower is low, but not zero.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 77; A warm Friday is ahead with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 85; Mostly sunny on Friday with a few more clouds during the afternoon with hot temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s; Toasty and near 100 in many spots in the plains, especially along the Arkansas River. Expect it to be mostly sunny with a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 91/90; A warm day with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; Upper 70s to low 80s in mountain valleys with some afternoon clouds and isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will cool by a few degrees over Labor Day weekend, with sunshine the status quo. Temperatures will still remain above average in the extended outlook.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

