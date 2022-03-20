The first day of Spring brings warmth and fire danger

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be warm and breezy with high clouds. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be gusting 20-35 mph across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 29. Breezy and mild today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 32. A breezy and warm Sunday

Canon City forecast: High: 67; Low: 36. A warm day with breezy winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 22. A mild day with gusty winds.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Upper-50s today with high clouds and breezy winds.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-70s with a RED FLAG WARNING in place for KIOWA, OTERO, BENT, PROWERS, LAS ANIMAS, AND BACA COUNTIES from 11 am to 7 pm. Grassfires can spread rapidly under dry and windy conditions today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mid to upper-60s with gusty winds today.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid-50s today with high clouds and gusty winds. Snow showers slowly move in overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday there will be strong northerly winds from a cold front in the plains, gusting 50-60 mph. Snow showers will follow behind this front and continue throughout the entire day Monday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for Monday/Tuesday for the Wet Mountains, southern Sangre De Cristos, Huerfano, Las Animas, and Baca counties.

____

