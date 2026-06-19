The final days of Spring will be toasty in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cool overnight with mostly clear conditions. Wind will be light across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 89;

Friday will be about 5 degrees above average with partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon. Wind will be light out of the E at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 94;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and almost 5 degrees above average on Friday. Wind will be light out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 93;

It will be warm and mostly sunny on Friday. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 80;

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a low chance of a brief afternoon shower. Wind will be out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 84;

Friday will be very warm and partly cloudy. There is a low chance of a brief afternoon shower. Wind will be out of the E at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be warm on Friday, back to the upper 80s to upper 90s. It will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 55/56; High: 90/93;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Friday. There is a low chance of a brief afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be light in general, but gusty underneath a shower.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with very isolated, brief afternoon showers possible. Otherwise, warm with light wind on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Father's Day weekend will be in the 80s-100s on Saturday, and 70s-90s on Sunday. On Saturday, there will be high fire danger with a fire weather watch issued for much of southern Colorado. But east of the fire danger, there will be more moisture, with the chance of thunderstorms in our easternmost counties. On Sunday, it will be a touch cooler with lower fire danger. There is a low chance of evening showers or thunderstorms on Sunday.

Better thunderstorm chances are with us on Monday!

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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