The final day of February will be 15 degrees above average in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and chilly tonight. Overnight lows will be near-freezing or into the 20s but will remain about 5-10 degrees above average. Wind will be light tonight, generally less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 63;

It will be sunny and warm on Friday with a high temperature of almost 15 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 67;

It will be sunny and warm for the end of the week. The forecast high is 13 degrees above average. Wind will be from the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 65;

Sunny and warm on Friday for the final day of February. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 56;

It will be sunny on Friday with mild temperatures. Wind will be light from the ENE at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 59;

It will be sunny and mild on Friday with light wind from the NE at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Chilly in the morning but warm in the afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid-60s in the plains. It will be sunny with a light breeze out of the NE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/28; High: 60/61;

Sunny and mild with NE wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be sunny and warm in the mountain valleys on Friday. Wind will be variable and light, generally 10 mph or less.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be just as warm or just a touch cooler, with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday will be just a hair cooler with more cloud cover. There is a chance of spotty showers in southeastern Colorado on Sunday with low impacts expected. A more impactful cold front and snow showers are expected to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.