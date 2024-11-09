The election week snowstorm finally clears out this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Heavy snowfall rates from 1-3 inches per hour will continue overnight, but the storm will gradually clear out from the west and south. By Saturday morning the snow will be coming to an end! Roads will still be tough to navigate early on Saturday, but with snow removal and the sun returning, they should begin to clear during the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 42;

The snow should end by 7-8 am. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Roads will slowly improve.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 41;

Snow will end by 5-6 am and the sky will slowly clear up. The wind will be light and temperatures will be cool.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 46;

Snow should wrap up by 4-5 am and the sky will clear up. Roads will melt and improve during the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 42;

Snow should end by 5-6 am and the sun will slowly come out. Melting will begin as temperatures rise to the low 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 42;

Snow will come to an end by 9-11 am and the sun will slowly peek back out. The roads will gradually improve during the day.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s;

The snow will end from south to north across the plains between 7-9 am. The clouds will gradually clear and road conditions will improve as temperatures rise above freezing.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/20; High: 38/41;

Finally an end is in sight to the snow with the sun coming out on Saturday. Temperatures will rise above freezing which will help to melt roads that have been mostly cleared of snow.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

The mountains will see an end to the snow between 3-5 am on Saturday and the sky will clear out during the day. Temperatures will rise above freezing in the mountain valleys which will kick-start the snow melt.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be sunny and even warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. Snow will continue to melt.

____

