The dog days of September are here to stay...at least for awhile

Rain has stayed well west of us today, and for tonight, stormy skies are not expected across Southern Colorado. The big story will be the heat dome that's currently bringing some major sizzle to our forecast. Thankfully after a warm evening, temperatures should cool back down to the 50s in most areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 93; After a high today of 94° in Colorado Springs, the chase for records will begin tomorrow. Even though it will be slightly cooler on Wednesday, the current record will be lower, at 92° (1959).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 100; If we can reach the triple digits on Wednesday, this will be our third day in the 100s this month in Pueblo...and it's September. The current record of 100° (2002) may also be threatened.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 97; If you're sick of the heat, you're not going to like what's coming your way on Wednesday. With highs expected to climb into the upper 90s, you'll want to find a way to cool down if you're forced to be outside for work or sport.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 83; Teller County's late summer heat wave will mean another day in the 80s, which is nearly 15 degrees above where we should be this time of the year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; With upper 80s and 90s returning to the forecast on Wednesday, we'll be feeling more like July than September tomorrow in the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s; Hot today, hot again tomorrow, and even hotter on Thursday with triple digits possible for parts of the Plains for the next couple of days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; No big changes on Wednesday for the southern I-25 corridor, with more sunshine and unseasonably hot weather ahead.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Warm, but beautiful for the mountains in compared to the oppressive heat that we'll see on Wednesday across the lower elevations. Afternoon showers and storm will be most favorable across the San Juans, but could push as far east as Park County.

Thursday will be the final day of this hot stretch of weather for Southern Colorado, with more record setting temperatures possible from Colorado Springs to Pueblo to Alamosa. A well deserved cool down will begin on Friday as a disturbance begins to drift towards the state from Canada and the northern U.S. Friday's cold front will deliver some gusty winds, and around 10-12 degrees of cooling.

A reinforcing shot of cooler air Friday will send temperatures tumbling, with 50s and 60s for the Pikes Peak Region for the start of the weekend. More available moisture in the atmosphere Saturday could also bring a few showers and drizzle to our region, along with gray skies. Decreasing clouds will follow Sunday, with a nice, fall-like feel to the forecast ahead of some warmer temperatures by early next week.

