The Colorado dog days of summer continue Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

With a super strong ridge of high pressure over the High Plains, our weather will remain on the hot side today. Temperatures this afternoon will return to the 90s and lower 100s on the Plains, with 70s and 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys. A few spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the high country again today, mainly for areas along and west of the Continental Divide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 62. No big break from the hot weather on Tuesday as today's forecast will be hot, dry and breezy across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 66. After we tied a record high yesterday at the Pueblo Memorial Airport by topping out at 101°, today's high will be just barely cooler at 99°. It will also be breezy again today, with gusts up near 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 66. Another scorcher today in the Canon City area, with middle 90s and gusty winds this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 83; Low: 53. Warm southerly winds will bring another round of 80s to our forecast today. Rain chances will remain very low throughout Teller County, only around 10%.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. The hot, dry and windy weather that we've seen since the weekend will continue today as highs return to the upper 80s and lower 90s across northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. A lot of heat and lot of wind today. Tuesday's temperatures will warm into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Today's wind gusts will range between 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. A hot and dry Tuesday won't give way to much change until late this week when rain and cooler temperatures replace our current heat wave.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Breezy to gusty in the mountains today, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The best chance for a thunderstorm today will be out towards the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the Plains, we're looking at little change to this hot and dry pattern on Wednesday. By Thursday, increasing monsoon moisture could lead to a few isolated thunderstorms on the Plains, with still a better chance of rain Thursday afternoon west of I-25. A cold front that arrives on Friday will set the stage for a cooler and more unsettled end to the week. Friday's cold front will also bring the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding to parts of Southern Colorado.

The cooler and wetter weather will continue through the weekend before we begin to dry out as we head towards next week and the final few days of August.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

