Thawing out; Colorado temperatures return to average this week

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a light breeze overnight in the foothills and along I-25, with W wind gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be colder than average by a couple of degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 44;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 21; High: 50;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 38;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with chilly temperatures. Wind will be out of the WNW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 42;

Tuesday will be chilly with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: 40s;

A cold morning and cool afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy. Wind will be light, less than 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/14; High: 45/48;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits - teens; High: 30s-40s;

The mountains will range in temperatures, but most cities will rise above freezing on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will stay near average for this week, with highs in the 40s and 50s for most of the weekend. Much of southern Colorado will be in the 50s by this weekend.

