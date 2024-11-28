Thanksgiving weather will be bright and chilly for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

If you're up early and planning to be outside this morning, bundle up. Temperatures are starting out in the teens and single digits in some areas, with single digit wind chills. Thanksgiving afternoon will feature sunshine and chilly daytime temperatures. Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but will still come up well below seasonal averages.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 40; Low: 15. Even though our temperatures will be cold, sunshine will be a hot commodity on Thanksgiving in Colorado Springs. Stay indoors or in the sun and you'll be fine!

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 14. After rain and snow showers on Wednesday, drier skies and sunshine will return to our forecast today. Although sunny, the cold will linger, with our highs today only warming into the lower 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 19. Warm plates indoors, but cold sunshine outside as a chilly airmass sticks around Southern Colorado on Thanksgiving Day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 9. After snow on Wednesday, sunshine and near freezing temperatures will keep Thanksgiving Day on the cold side this year for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Areas of freezing fog this morning will give way to a bright and cold Thanksgiving Day, with our daytime highs today only warming into the lower to middle 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A breezy cool front will bring N/NE wind gusts to around 20 mph on the eastern Plains this afternoon, but no rain or snow. Overall, we're looking at a bright and chilly day, with highs only warming into the upper 30s and 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Frigid morning temperatures will give way to a bright and chilly afternoon, with highs this afternoon only warming into the 30s and lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s/20s. Sunshine will return to the mountains on Thanksgiving Day and for our state's ski areas, this comes after days of snow, with fresh powder for skiers hitting the slopes this afternoon.

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up as we're expecting sunshine and 40s tomorrow in Southern Colorado. A weak cool front Saturday will bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to our forecast, with highs in the 40s Saturday before warming into the 40s and 50s on Sunday.

Looking towards the first week of December, a strong ridge of high pressure building into Colorado from the West Coast will bring a prolonged stretch of nice and mild weather to the state. Highs in Colorado Springs will rebound into the 50s by Monday, with further warming expected through the middle of the week.

