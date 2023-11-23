Thanksgiving Day will be cold, with snow developing this evening

Today’s Forecast:

An early morning cold front will set the stage for a much colder day across Southern Colorado. Highs, which most areas probably saw before sunrise, will only warm into the 30s, 40s and lower 50s on Thursday. In Colorado Springs, we'll hover around the 40 degree mark most of the day.

A few snow showers will start to develop by mid to late afternoon in the mountains. For the rest of us, snow will move in during the evening hours, increasing in coverage and intensity as we make our way into the overnight hours and our day on Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 45; Low: 17. After seeing our daytime high earlier this morning, temperatures will hover near the 40 degree mark most of the day. A few foothill and Palmer Divide snow showers will be possible by around sunset, with snow becoming more widespread in the Colorado Springs metro area after 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 19. Although much cooler than yesterday, most of our Thanksgiving Day will be dry, with snow not expected to develop until very late tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 20. A lot colder than yesterday as Thanksgiving Day will mark the start of a much colder period of weather, with snow developing late tonight across eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 37; Low: 12. A cloudy and much colder Thanksgiving Day will give way to a few snow showers this evening before turning much more active this evening. Snow will continue at times overnight tonight and into the day on Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Today will mark the start of a cold and unsettled stretch of weather that will continue into the start of the week. Thanksgiving Day should be dry most of the day, with snow likely to pick up in coverage and intensity after sunset tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. A much cooler and windier day for the Plains will give way to the potential for snow into the overnight hours, with cold and snowy weather expected at times on Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. After an early morning cold front, we'll see increasing clouds today and some much colder temperatures for our Thanksgiving Day forecast. A slight chance of snow will be possible this evening, with snow becoming much more likely after midnight.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. In terms of local impacts, the Wets, Sangres and Pikes Peak will see some of the biggest accumulations from our incoming storm. Winter Weather Advisories for the mountains will go into effect at midnight, and continue until 11 am Saturday. Snow totals from 5-10", with moderate impacts to travel.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday's forecast will be cold and unsettled, with periods of snow expected throughout the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado. Temperatures will only warm into the 20s on Friday, with wind chill vallues during the day in the teens and single digits. My best advice is to stay inside, eat leftovers and begin your holiday decorations!

Snow will continue at times into early Saturday morning before drier air punches in from the northwest. Snow totals on the I-25 corridor will range between 1-4" from this storm, with slick and hazardous driving conditions expected during the storm. After another cold day on Saturday, highs on Sunday will rebound into the 30s and 40s, with sunshine and dry skies expected for that busy travel day. Looking ahead to next week...we're expecting a return to sunshine and near seasonal weather, with highs climbing into the 50s on the Plains by mid-week.

