Terrific Tuesday weather in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and calm tonight across southern Colorado. In general, temperatures will be above average overnight with many of us dropping into the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 59;

Sunny and warm, to a high temperature nearly 15 degrees above average. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 63;

Sunny on Tuesday with a high temperature of almost 15 degrees above average. SSW wind will be from 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 62;

Sunny on Tuesday with a warm afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 53;

Sunny on Tuesday with a warm afternoon once again. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 56;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a mild afternoon. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds will be light from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 56/58;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a warm afternoon. Winds will be from the SSW at 8-12 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures remain warmer than average through Thursday. Then we will see an increase in clouds and slightly cooler conditions by Friday.

By Friday night we have a chance of rain and snow showers returning to southern Colorado. We will continue to see snow for the mountains and portions of I-25 through the day on Saturday, with rain in the eastern plains. Showers taper off on Sunday.

A couple of tricky factors in this weekend's storm are temperatures and storm track. There is uncertainty in how cold we will get and where the storm will track, which will greatly influence who sees rain versus snow and where the heaviest precipitation falls. Stay up to date with the forecast daily.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.