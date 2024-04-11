Terrific Thursday weather in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be chilly tonight, either just above or just below freezing in southern Colorado. The sky will be mostly clear tonight and the winds will be less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 63;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with the high temperature reaching 3 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with light SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 58;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with W wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 61;

Thursday will be mild with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be from the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny in the plains on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be variable at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/31; High: 65/67;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a light S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the mountain valleys, reaching highs in the low 60s. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure takes over the weather pattern on Friday and through the weekend, leading to warm temperatures. Highs will rise to about 10-15 degrees above average, with 60s and 70s in the mountains and 70s to 80s in the plains from Friday through Sunday.

