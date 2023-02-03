Temperatures will rise 10 degrees above average on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be cold overnight with a clear sky and light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 56; Mostly sunny on Friday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 60; Partly cloudy on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 60; Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 48; Partly cloudy Friday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 19; High: 48; Mostly sunny on Friday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 50s/60s; Mostly sunny on Friday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/21; High: 57/55; Partly cloudy Friday with SSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s; Partly cloudy Friday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures warm another degree or two over the weekend. It will be breezy and sunny this weekend and overall very pleasant. A relatively weak storm moves in on Monday evening which brings a chance of snow and will cool temperatures down to seasonable levels for next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.