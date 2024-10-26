Temperatures will be warm for the last weekend of October

Tonight's Forecast:

Another frost advisory is in effect tonight from midnight until 8 am for El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Cheyenne, and Kit Carson Counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 70;

Saturday will be about 8 degrees above average with sunny conditions and light wind from the SSE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 71;

Saturday will be about 5 degrees above average and it will be sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 73;

Mostly sunny and warm on Saturday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 65;

Sunny and comfortable with a jacket on Saturday. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 71;

It will be sunny in Monument on Saturday with a mild afternoon. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny in the plains on Saturday with low to mid-30s in the morning and upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/38; High: 74/75;

Sunny and warm on Saturday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny with a cold morning and a cool afternoon in the mountain valleys. Winds will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even warmer, with highs rising another 5 degrees or so. The sky will be sunny with some high clouds and the wind will remain light on Sunday afternoon.

