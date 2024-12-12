Temperatures will be up and down late this week for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We're starting out with a mixed bag of weather this morning in Southern Colorado. Thanks to breezy westerly winds, temperatures are fairly mild for this time of the year along the I-25 corridor. In the Springs, we've been sitting in the upper 30s and lower 40s most of the morning so far.

As high pressure moves across the state today, temperatures will continue to warm. Highs on the Plains will top out in the 50s, with a mix of 30s and 40s for our cooler mountain and mountain valley locations. Mostly clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and evening as mid-level moisture streams into the state.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 21. Breezy this morning, with weaker wind and increasing clouds on tap this afternoon as moisture streams into the state from our southwest.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 19. Clear skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds and mild highs this afternoon, with highs returning to the lower 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 25. Sunshine early will give way to warmer highs and increasing clouds this afternoon, with no threats of any rain or snow today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 17. With warmer highs on tap this afternoon, we're looking at a nice day across Teller County

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Warming highs and sunshine early will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening ahead of our next incoming cold front.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. A nice and mellow day today with warmer than average highs will give way to a cooler breezy day on Friday as our next cold front moves across the state.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy to gusty again this morning in Huerfano County, with the wind decreasing this afternoon across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Dry skies this afternoon will give way to increasing cloud cover and wind tonight as our next cold front moves into the state. This front will spread snow into the central and northern mountains on Friday, with not much snow likely for the Wets and Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

A fairly weak frontal system will shave off around 5-7 degrees to our highs on Friday, dropping our high temperature back down to the middle 40s in Colorado Springs. The front will bring some light snow showers to the mountains, and some stronger breezes to the I-25 corridor. Gusts tomorrow in town will be around 20-30 mph.

Another ridge of high pressure this weekend will warm us back into the lower 50s by Saturday and middle to upper 50s by Sunday. Increasing wind Sunday evening will come courtesy of our next incoming cold front. This will bring snow showers back to the mountains late this weekend and early next week, along with cooler highs for the Pikes Peak Region by next Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

