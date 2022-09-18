Temperatures will be above average Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be sunny and warm with temperatures 10-15 degrees above average. There will be a WSW breeze across the region with wind gusts 20-30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 55. Sunny and warm today with SSW winds at 11 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 55. A clear sky with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Mostly sunny today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 82; Low: 54. Sunny today with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. Sunny today with temperatures in the mid-90s with a breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 86/87; Low: 56/56. Warm and mostly sunny today with a breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Breezy and warm today from the low 70s to low 80s in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer, by about 2-3 degrees. Expect to remain sunny and breezy the first days of next week. Then a cold front blows through Colorado on Wednesday and we will have some tropical moisture moving into the state from the west coast of Mexico. This will lead to a cooler end of the week with rain chances.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

