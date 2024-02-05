Temperatures warm up this week in Colorado after weekend snow

Tonight's Forecast:

After our snowstorm has departed with are left with a cold night in southern Colorado. Temperatures will drop to seasonable teens and 20s. There is a chance for some patchy freezing fog in the plains overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 50;

Partly cloudy on Monday with a chilly morning then a mild afternoon. The high temperature will be about 5 degrees above average. Winds will be light from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 52;

Partly cloudy on Monday with a chilly morning then a comfortable afternoon. Wind will be light from the E at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 52;

Partly cloudy tomorrow with SSW wind at 8-12 mph. It will be cold in the morning then above average in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 45;

Partly cloudy with lots of snowmelt on Monday. It will be a cold, icy morning then a mild afternoon. SW wind will be at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 43;

Partly cloudy with a mild afternoon leading to snow melt. Winds will be from the SSE at 8-12 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

A chance of morning fog will clear up and lead to a nice day in the low to mid-50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 17/19; High: 46/50;

Mostly sunny on Monday with a cold start then warming nicely during the day. Wind will be from the S at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

The sky will be partly cloudy on Monday and highs will make it to the 40s, leading to plenty of snow melt in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Tuesday there will be extra cloud cove, but staying very mild with highs in the 40s and 50s in the mountains and the 50s and 60s in the plains. On Tuesday night into Wednesday, there is a chance of rain and snow showers west of I-25. For the mountain valleys, there will be light snow accumulations, with higher totals over mountain passes, especially over Wolf Creek Pass.

