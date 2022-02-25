Temperatures warm little by little heading into the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be another bitterly cold night across the region with a clear sky and light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 2; High: 30; Getting oh so close to thawing out. A few spots in town may briefly make it to 32, but most of the city will remain below freezing.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 1; High: 34; Finally getting above freezing by the afternoon! Yay!

Canon City forecast: Low: 3; High: 34; Thawing out a bit finally with sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 2; High: 30; Sunny and getting very close to freezing, yet likely staying just below all afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0; High: 26; Another cold day, but with plenty of sunshine.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s; Warming to the upper 30s Friday with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s/40s; Mid 30s for Walsenburg tomorrow and low 40s for Trinidad with sunshine.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: negative single digits to single digits; High: 30s; Low to mid-30s for mountain valleys on Friday with wind and sunshine.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb little by little each day through the next 7 days. We will be in the 50s and 60s by Sunday through next week.

____

