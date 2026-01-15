Temperatures to boost more than 10 degrees above average on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with very light wind in the plains and a westerly breeze for the mountains and foothills. That downsloping breeze keeps cities along and west of I-25 much warmer than average tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 60;

It will be 15 degrees warmer than average on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with WNW wind at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

The forecast high on Thursday has Pueblo 12 degrees above average. It will be mostly sunny with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

It will be sunny and mild on Thursday with gusty conditions. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 49;

Thursday will be sunny and cool with WNW wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 53;

It will be sunny and mild on Thursday with breezy wind. WNW wind will be sustained at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny with a light breeze out of the NNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm for January.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/33; High: 60/61;

It will be mostly sunny, warm, and breezy on Thursday with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mild and sunny on Thursday. Wind will be breezy out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front moves through the plains on Thursday night which will cool down the region to the 40s on Friday. This also brings very strong wind, especially to the NE plains of Colorado.

