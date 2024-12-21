Temperatures this weekend will be 15 to 20 degrees above average in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

The sky is clear tonight and temperatures are dropping quickly. Overnight lows will generally drop to the 20s to low 30s, which will be about 5-10 degrees above average. The Winter Solstice occurs at 2:20 a.m. on December 21st.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 58;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures, rising about 14 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 60;

It will be sunny on Saturday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be about 13 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

It will be sunny and mild on Saturday with W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 53;

Saturday will be mild and sunny with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 57;

It will be a sunny Saturday with a light breeze and warm temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be sunny in the plains with a light breeze on Saturday and highs will reach the mid-50s to low 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 61/61;

There will be a light breeze from the WSW at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. It will be a mild day with sunshine.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny with a light breeze from the W at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be even warmer on Sunday with slightly stronger wind and a bit more cloud cover.

Next week, we will see a slight cool down on Monday, to about 10 degrees above average instead of the 20 degrees above normal on Sunday. Then a stronger cold front blows in on Wednesday the 25th night bringing a chance of light snow in the evening, but most of the region is expected to see less than an inch. Snow forecasts change often, especially this far out so be sure to check up on the forecast daily.

