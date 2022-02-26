Temperatures thaw out this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures continue to thaw out today with much of southern Colorado making it to above freezing. Highs will still be about 10 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 12. A partly cloudy and breezy day is ahead.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 12. Feeling a bit warmer with sunshine and a light breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 18. A breezy and much warmer day is ahead.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 9. Still chilly today and breezy.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. Low to mid 30s with sunshine and finally making it above freezing.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low to mid 40s today with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Upper 30s in Walsenburg and low 40s for Trinidad with sunshine and breezy winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits/teens. Low to mid 30s in mountain valleys with sunshine and breezy winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday we get a big boost, with highs about 20 degrees warmer than today. Then the warm temperatures will last into next with the 50s, 60s, even 70s. The week ahead looks dry, with a few mountain snow showers Friday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.