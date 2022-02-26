Watch
Weather

Actions

Temperatures thaw out this weekend in southern Colorado

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien expects to finally rise above freezing after about 115 consecutive hours below 32 degrees this week.
steve shugart westcliffe sunrise
Posted at 7:52 AM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 10:06:39-05

Today’s Forecast:
Temperatures continue to thaw out today with much of southern Colorado making it to above freezing. Highs will still be about 10 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 12. A partly cloudy and breezy day is ahead.

Pueblo forecast: High: 43; Low: 12. Feeling a bit warmer with sunshine and a light breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 18. A breezy and much warmer day is ahead.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 9. Still chilly today and breezy.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. Low to mid 30s with sunshine and finally making it above freezing.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens. Low to mid 40s today with sunshine.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Upper 30s in Walsenburg and low 40s for Trinidad with sunshine and breezy winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits/teens. Low to mid 30s in mountain valleys with sunshine and breezy winds.

Extended outlook forecast:
Sunday we get a big boost, with highs about 20 degrees warmer than today. Then the warm temperatures will last into next with the 50s, 60s, even 70s. The week ahead looks dry, with a few mountain snow showers Friday.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation