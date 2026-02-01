Temperatures soar above average for the first day of February

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with warmer-than-average overnight lows. But it will still be chilly, so grab a coat! Wind will be light, at 10 mph or less.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 59;

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a forecast high temperature at 14 degrees above average. Wind will be light at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 63;

It will be sunny with variable wind at 5-10 mph. The forecast high takes us 14 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 64;

It will be mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm for this time of year.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 54;

A very warm day with mostly sunny conditions and W wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 58;

Sunday will be very warm for a mid-winter day. Wind will be variable and light, 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Sunday. Wind will be variable in direction from 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/24; High: 60/64;

A sunny Sunday with warm temperatures for early February. Wind will generally be out of the SW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mild with sunshine. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be very mild again, but with more high clouds and highs in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing light precipitation in the afternoon through early Wednesday morning. This may begin as rain or a wintry mix, then transition to light snow at night. Accumulations of snow will likely be less than an inch. After "cooler" days in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures spike back up to the 50s and 60s Thursday through next weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

