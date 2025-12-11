Temperatures soar 20 degrees above average on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Wind will be breezy out of the W tonight, gusting 20-30 mph in the foothills and I-25 corridor. Temperatures will be mild in these areas because of the downsloping wind. Temperatures will be colder, below freezing, in the eastern plains and in the mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 64;

Nearly 20 degrees above average on Thursday. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 68;

Very warm on Thursday, rising 20 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 41; High: 67;

It will be a warm and breezy Thursday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 53;

Thursday will be mild and breezy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy and very mild on Thursday. Wind will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny and very mild on Thursday afternoon. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/36; High: 64/73;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Thursday. Wind will be breezy out of the W at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be breezy again on Thursday. Wind will be out of the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be mild.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sorry, snow lovers, the weather will be dry and warm for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will remain above average over the next 10 days at least.



