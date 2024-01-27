Temperatures rise to seasonable 40s and 50s on Saturday then continue to climb Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will clear out overnight and temperatures will fall to seasonable teens and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 47;

Sunny with SSW wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be near average and the snow will continue to melt.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 50;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with WSW at 5-10 mph. The high will be near average for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: Low: 26; High: 50;

Sunny on Saturday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 41;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with snow melt continuing. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 42;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with plenty of snow melt ongoing. Winds will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny, starting in the low 20s and rising to the low 50s. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/24; High: 37/42;

Thawing out on Saturday with sunshine to help melt the snow. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys, rising above freezing to the mid-30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the W at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The sunshine and warmer temperatures will continue over the weekend and into next week. Sunday's highs will be 5-10 degrees warmer than Saturday. And then we will see 50s and 60s across the region all of next week.

As we head toward next weekend we are tracking a potential pattern change with increased clouds and a chance of snow returning.

