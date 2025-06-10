Temperatures rise above average on Tuesday, and they remain toasty this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will clear out tonight, and it will be a sunny start to Tuesday. Temperatures will be mild overnight and near average for this time of year.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 82;

Lots of sunshine on Tuesday and rising a couple of degrees above the average high of 79. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower, if not just some extra clouds, as storms pop up in the mountains.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 89;

It will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. The high will be about 3 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 85;

Warm on Tuesday with a low chance of an afternoon shower, with most storms staying up into the mountains in Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 75;

Partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 78;

It will be sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a low chance that a mountain shower may make it into the Tri-Lakes area in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

A toasty and sunny Tuesday is ahead with highs in the low 80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/53; High: 84/83;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a low chance that mountain showers may spill over into I-25 in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s-80s;

It will be mostly sunny in the morning for the mountain valleys, and then widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be just as warm as Tuesday or a few degrees warmer. There is a better chance of storms making it to I-25 in the late afternoon and evening, after firing up in the mountains during the early afternoon.

Heat and a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms will remain the status quo for the end of the week. Father's Day weekend is looking toasty with much of the region rising into the 80s and 90s.

