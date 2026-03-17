Temperatures rise 15 degrees above average on Tuesday and they don't stop there

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be seasonable tonight with lows in the 20s and low 30s. The sky will be mostly clear, and the wind will be calm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 71;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday, with the high rising about 15 degrees above average and within a few degrees of the daily record of 74 for St. Patrick's Day. Wind will be out of the NW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 76;

Tuesday will be toasty, and about 15 degrees above average. St. Patrick's Day will be breezy with NW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 75;

St. Patrick's Day will be mostly sunny and warm. Wind will be breezy from the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 61;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Winds will be breezy out of the WNW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 66;

It will be warm and mostly sunny on Tuesday afternoon for St. Patrick's Day. Wind will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 70s;

A warm St. Patrick's Day in the mid to upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny with a light breeze out of the NW at 10 mph gusting 15-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/28; High: 71/75;

Tuesday will be warm with a breeze. Wind will be out of the NNW at 10-15 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

It will be sunny and mild on Tuesday with gusty wind. Wind will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to rise through the rest of this week. By the end of the week, we expect multiple days of record temperatures. Right now, it looks like Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be in the 70s to 90s!

The all-time record high for the month of March is 81 degrees in Colorado Springs, set back on March 26, 1971. The all-time record high for the month of March is 86 degrees in Pueblo, set back on March 10, 1989. We have the chance of breaking those all-time records this week.

The good news is the wind won't be very strong this week. Tuesday and Saturday will be our breeziest days with 20-30 mph gusts, otherwise it will be pretty calm.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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