Temperatures return to 50s and 60s Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

The low temperatures tonight will occur early, around 9-10 pm and then temperatures gradually climb after that with a warming westerly wind arriving. Temperatures will be to the 30s by 9 am Friday and then rise to about 15 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 18; High: 59. A beautiful Friday with sunshine and a breeze.

PUEBLO: Low: 14; High: 62. Very mild on Friday with sunny conditions and a breeze.

CANON CITY: Low: 22; High: 61. A breezy day with winds sustained about 15 mph and warming up nicely.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 26; High: 51. A mild Friday ahead with sunshine and breezy winds sustained at about 20 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Warming to the mid-50s with a breeze Friday.

PLAINS: Low: single digits/teens; High: 40s/50s. Some of the cold dense air lingers near the Kansas state line. Lamar will be stuck in the upper 40s whereas La Junta will warm to near 60.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Upper 50s for Walsenburg and low 60s in Trinidad Friday with breezy winds and sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s. The San Luis Valley will reach the 40s, other mountain valleys will reach the low 50s Friday. The winds will be breezy, sustained about 20 mph gusting to 30-40 mph at times.

Extended Outlook:

On Saturday light snow showers will move into the mountains, with a few isolated snow bands making it east of the continental divide. There is a chance of some light snow making it to I-25 Saturday night, favoring higher elevation zones like the Palmer Divide. A rain/snow mix is possible at elevations below 6,000 feet. This chance of snow will be accompanied by a cold front that will drop temperatures back to seasonable levels Sunday.

