Temperatures remain toasty on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be cool and calm with a clear sky.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 86; Hot for the last day of Spring on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny and SW wind will be at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 91; Partly cloudy on Tuesday with hot temperatures. WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 89; Partly cloudy on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 77; Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 81; A few clouds and remaining very warm on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; Low to mid-90s on Tuesday with a few clouds and a light SW breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/59; High: 89/89; Toasty again on Tuesday with just a few clouds. WSW wind will be around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Mostly sunny for mountain valleys on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Winds will breezy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures remain warm on Wednesday and then on Wednesday night a cold front moves into our region and brings some nighttime showers and thunderstorms. Thursday will be cooler and cloudier with thunderstorms. Then we dry back out heading into the weekend.

