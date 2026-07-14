Temperatures remain hot with daily mountain showers

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with overnight lows a few degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 89;

A toasty Tuesday with sunny conditions and ESE wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 94;

It will be sunny with E wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 91;

It will be hot and sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 79;

It will be warm and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 85;

It will be sunny and very warm on Tuesday with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be sunny, hot, and dry on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 89/90;

It will be mostly sunny and toasty on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Tuesday with breezy ESE wind at 10-15 mph gusting 25-30 mph. There will be some spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon, favoring the Continental Divide and areas west of it.

Extended outlook forecast:

Hot and dry will be the status quo in the plains this week with 80s and 90s every day. The mountains will be hot, but there will be daily thunderstorm chances in the high country.

Moisture has a chance to make it further east toward I-25 and the plains starting as early as this weekend, and more likely into early next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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