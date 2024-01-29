Temperatures remain about 10 degrees above average Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be above average overnight by about 10 degrees. The sky will be mostly clear and the winds will be less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

Mostly sunny with some high clouds on Monday. The high will be about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be light from the N at 2-8 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 61;

Partly cloudy with thin high clouds on Monday. The high temperature will be at least 10 degrees above average. Winds will be light from the N at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 61;

Monday will have some high thin clouds with mild temperatures. Winds will be light from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 53;

Thin high clouds on Monday with comfortable temperatures. Winds will be from the W at 2-8 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 53;

Thin high clouds on Monday with comfortable temperatures. Winds will be light from the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny with few high clouds on Monday with morning lows in the mid-20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/32; High: 52/53;

A few high clouds, otherwise mostly sunny on Monday with mild temperatures for late January. Wind will be 5-10 mph from the WNW.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny with some high clouds on Monday with highs in the low 40s to low 50s in the mountain valleys. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast

Expect 50s and 60s all week long with dry weather and sunshine. We won't see a change in the pattern until next weekend. Right now, Saturday looks like our best chance of cooler weather and precipitation. This looks like a relatively warm winter storm which will bring snow to the mountains, and rain on the eastern plains, with I25 somewhere in the middle. Stay tuned as we hammer out the details

After a week in the 50s and 60s, next weekend may bring a doozy of a winter storm.#COwx pic.twitter.com/qqf596ynL7 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 28, 2024

