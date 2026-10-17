Temperatures rebound into the weekend with sunshine

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado will be much nicer for Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s. That will set us up back above averages for most. A bit of a breeze will shift in, but should only be gusting up to 15 MPH. The plains will see some stronger gusts at times. Lows improve significantly tonight too.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 47.

After a few colder than average days, southern Colorado begins to rebound for Saturday with highs returning back above averages. That sets up Colorado Springs to be in the low to mid 70s. Colorado Springs will see a light breeze Saturday afternoon with more sunshine.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 42.

Pueblo will likely see some mid 70s for Saturday with a bit of a breeze. Plenty of sunshine is expected across the area too. More sunshine and warm temperatures are expected into Sunday and early next week too.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 50.

A much warmer day is ahead for Saturday with more sunshine. The warmer, sunnier trend continues into Sunday and early next week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 38.

Temperatures rebound to be back above averages in the mid 60s for Woodland Park. A light breeze is expected with sunshine too. More chances for a loose shower move in Sunday, Monday and Thursday in Woodland Park too.

Extended outlook forecast:

The rest of the week will stay above averages by 8 to 10 degrees. The plains will be gusty, but otherwise a light breeze is expected. The calmer trend continues into early next week for southern Colorado. The mountains will see showers, but most in southern Colorado will stay dry.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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