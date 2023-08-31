Temperatures on the rise as we approach Labor Day weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Sunshine this morning will give way to a few fair weather clouds this afternoon as highs warm by around 5-10 degrees from what we saw yesterday. Records will be within reach in most areas today as highs will soar into the 90s and 100s across the Plains. Some moisture that undercuts the heat ridge could lead to a few spotty thunderstorms over the mountains, with rain not expected to reach the lower elevations today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 93; Low: 60. The heat is on for the final day of August! Today's high of 93° could threaten our current record of 94° at the Colorado Springs Airport.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 61. After nearly 10 days since our last triple digit day, we're expecting triple digit temperatures this afternoon in Pueblo, and the possibility of another triple digit day on Friday. Today's current record high: 101° (1985).

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 62. High pressure will cause temperatures to soar into the middle 90s this afternoon in Canon City, and tomorrow could be even hotter!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Nice and clear this morning, with sunshine giving way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. After that cool and unsettled start to the week, hot weather will become the big story late this week as highs each afternoon look to top out in the 80s and 90s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. Hot, dry and breezy, with plenty of sunshine on tap for the Plains of Southern Colorado this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. We're looking at a hot and dry final day of August, with no sign of rain for at least the next couple of days.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Clouds will increase in the mountains this afternoon, but rain showers should stay fairly limited this afternoon in our southeastern mountains as the bulk of the moisture remains over Utah and Arizona.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday looks even hotter than today, with more records possible throughout Southern Colorado. Much like today, any chances for rain and thunderstorms will be across the mountains and mountain valleys. High pressure will gradually weaken while shifting east during the holiday weekend, leading to a slow and steady cool down. However, even with some cooling in the forecast, highs will remain above average throughout the Labor Day weekend.

