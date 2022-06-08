Temperatures heat up with more thunderstorms on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear with a light breeze across the region with mild temperatures.

Thursday begins multi-day stretch of hot weather in southern Colorado with 80s and 90s common.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 88; Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 93; Hot with a few clouds and a chance of spotty thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 91; Mostly sunny and hot on Thursday with spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 45; High: 80; Very warm on Thursday with partly cloudy sky conditions. There is a chance of thunderstorms from noon until 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 83; Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s; Mid 90s on Thursday with spotty thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the evening. Some storms may be strong or severe.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/57; High: 88/90; There is a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. Again, on Thursday, afternoon thunderstorms are possible. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s; Low 80s with spotty afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday and breezy winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will trend up and conditions will dry out over the next several days. Expect 80s in the mountains and 90s to 100s in the plains from Thursday through Monday. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms Friday, then the weekend will trend dry.

