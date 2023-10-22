Temperatures gradually cool during the week in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It should be another calm and clear night with above-average low temperatures. Some wildfire smoke will settle into mountain valleys this evening, especially in the Wet Mountains and San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 78;

Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures will be 15 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 83;

Mostly sunny on Monday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The high temperature will be 16 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

Mostly sunny Monday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 40; High: 68;

Sunny on Monday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 45; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Monday with warm temperatures and breezy wind from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Sunny on Monday with SW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/48; High: 77/80;

Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the mountain valleys on Monday, without much significant accumulation. Winds will be breezy from the WSW at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be the first cool-down of several this week. Temperatures will fall 5-10 degrees and expect increased cloud cover. Then a stronger cold front brings windy conditions on Thursday with temperatures falling into the 50s by Friday. The weekend will be chilly with highs staying in the 50s on Saturday and then the 40s on Sunday. For now, significant precipitation is not expected in southern Colorado from these cold fronts. The interior mountains along and west of the Continental Divide may see some snow throughout the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.