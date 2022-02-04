Temperatures get a boost Saturday, aiding in snowmelt

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight winds will be breezy and the sky will be mostly clear across southern Colorado. Temperatures will

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14 High: 49. Sunny and breezy on Saturday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 5 High: 51. A light breeze and plenty of sunshine Saturday.

Canon City forecast: Low: 14 High: 50. Saturday will be sunny and breezy, especially gusty in the morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 8 High: 41. A sunny day with a breeze which will help to speed up snowmelt.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: teens High: 40s. Upper 40s on Saturday with lots of snowmelt likely. The morning

will be breezy.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens High: 40s/50s. Upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday. Lots of sunshine and a light breeze is expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: teens High: 40s/50s. Mid-40s in Walsenburg Saturday and low 50s in Trinidad. Winds will be breezy, especially in the morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/negative single digits High: 30s/40s. Low 30s to mid 40s in mountain valleys Saturday. It will be a sunny and breezy day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday temperatures drop about 10 degrees, back to the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy conditions. Then temperatures boost back up to the 40s and 50s through all of next week.

