Temperatures get a boost on Wednesday bringing t-shirt weather for the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a clear sky tonight with decreasing winds. Overnight lows will be close to the seasonal average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The high temperature will be 8 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 72;

Mostly sunny with NNW winds at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The high temperature will be 7 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Mostly sunny with NNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 56;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 61;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with breezy N wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy from the N at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/31; High: 64/65;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s to low 60s. Winds will be from WNW at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to rise by a couple of degrees on Thursday and again on Friday. The rest of the week will be sunny and breezy. Friday will be especially gusty, leading to fire danger. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued on Friday in the plains.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued will be in advance of a breezy and dry day on Friday.#COwx pic.twitter.com/4FlCncXVfq — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 3, 2024

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.